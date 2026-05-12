Why Is T1 Energy Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Earnings Beat Expectations

The company reported a first-quarter loss of 8 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share. Revenue came in at $177.65 million, above the consensus estimate of $128.75 million.

T1 posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.41 million, compared with a loss of $17.13 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $9.13 million from a loss of $4.00 million a year earlier, driven by stronger-than-expected production and sales at its G1_Dallas facility, a higher mix of fixed-margin and cost-plus contracts, and lower third-party costs.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $123.67 million.

G2_Austin Project Progress

T1 said construction of its 2.1-gigawatt G2_Austin solar cell facility remains on schedule, with completion timelines unchanged.

During the quarter, the company ordered key long-lead equipment, advanced site and infrastructure work, began concrete construction in April, and finalized engineering design packages in early May.

Structural steel installation is expected to begin later this month, while initial production remains targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Financing And Capital Plans

The company said financing efforts are progressing and that it expects to secure a comprehensive funding package in the second quarter of 2026, including a significant debt component for G2_Austin Phase 1.

Following its April 2026 convertible notes offering, which generated about $174.7 million in net proceeds, T1 estimated the remaining Phase 1 funding requirement at roughly $225 million.

Production Outlook And Customer Demand

T1 maintained its 2026 production guidance at 3.1 gigawatts to 4.2 gigawatts from G1_Dallas. The company said it remains positioned to achieve the upper end of the range as it continues qualifying international cell suppliers.

Management also cited incremental customer demand for integrated high-domestic-content G1_Dallas/G2_Austin modules, with indicative demand for 2027 and 2028 already exceeding expected production capacity.

Stock Price Action

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were up 13.08% at $6.83 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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