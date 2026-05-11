Microvast Stock Crashes After Q1 Earnings — What You Need To Know

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Microvast Q1 Details

Microvast reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for earnings of one cent, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $60.6 million, which missed the Street estimate of $99.02 million by 38.8% and was down from $116.5 million in the same period last year.

Microvast said the decrease was primarily a result of evolving regulatory and geopolitical dynamics, including in the Indian and Korean markets, demand shift towards lower-cost products in India and OEM platform ramp-up delays.

The significant revenue decline and an operating loss, leads to substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, exacerbated by capital repatriation constraints from China, the company said in an SEC filing.

CEO Commentary

“Our first quarter results reflect a period of strategic agility as we navigate evolving geopolitical dynamics and a shifting global landscape. While revenue of $60.6 million was impacted by delivery timing and regional headwinds in APAC, our resilient gross margin of 31.6% underscores the value of our technology and our ability to maintain strong positioning,” said Yang Wu, Microvast’s CEO.

By focusing on high-barrier segments and optimizing our production cycles, we remain committed to protecting our margins and accelerating our path to consistent profitability to drive long-term value for our stockholders,” Wu added.

MVST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Microvast stock was down 38.12% to $1.25 in Monday's extended trading.

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