Quantum Computing Stock Spikes On Q1 Results: What To Know

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Quantum Computing Q1 Details

Quantum Computing reported quarterly losses of two cents per share, which beat the Street estimate for losses of five cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.69 million, which blew past the analyst consensus estimate of $3.28 million by 12.7% and was up from $39,000 in the same period last year.

QCi said the year-over-year revenue increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of LSI in February 2026, and, to a lesser extent, NuCrypt in March 2026.

CEO Commentary

“QCi made significant operational progress in the first quarter of 2026, furthering our mission of delivering accessible, scalable, and affordable quantum machines and photonic solutions for practical use across high-growth markets, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense, and advanced sensing and imaging,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of QCi.

“As demand for faster and more efficient data processing grows, it is becoming increasingly clear that photonics will be a critical component of future technological advancements given its low power consumption and ability to operate at room temperature,” Dr. Huang added.

QUBT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quantum Computing stock was up 16.40% to $11.85 in Monday's extended trading.

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