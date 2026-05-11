AST SpaceMobile Stock Drops After Q1 Report — Here's Why

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AST SpaceMobile Q1 Details

AST SpaceMobile reported quarterly losses of 66 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 23 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue of $14.74 million fell short of the $37.63 million Street estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company said revenue was driven by gateway deliveries and U.S. government milestones met, and total operating expenses for the first quarter were $164.1 million, including $73 million of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense.

As of March 31, 2026, AST SpaceMobile had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $3.5 billion.

“AST SpaceMobile is accelerating manufacturing, regulatory progress, commercial partnerships, and government programs, furthering our position as the only technology positioned to capture the massive direct-to-device broadband opportunity in full,” commented Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile’s CEO.

“BlueBird 8, BlueBird 9 and BlueBird 10 will be launched into low Earth orbit in mid-June, and we are in advanced stages of production and assembly of BlueBird 11 through BlueBird 33,” Avellan added.

ASTS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AST SpaceMobile stock was down 7.03% to $76.75 in Monday's extended trading.

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