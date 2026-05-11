Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Surf Air Mobility Logo On Smartphone
May 11, 2026 4:46 PM 2 min read

Surf Air Mobility Stock Climbs After Q1 Report — Here's Why

Surf Air Mobility Q1 Details       

Surf Air Mobility reported quarterly losses of 26 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 50 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $25.61 million, which beat the Street estimate of $25.24 million.

The company highlighted the following first-quarter metrics:

“We are pleased with our first quarter Adjusted EBITDA results, which exceeded our expectations,” said Deanna White, CEO of Surf Air Mobility.

“The progress we’ve made across our business has positioned us to improve our annual 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by 40% while maintaining our full year revenue guidance,” White added.

Outlook

Surf Air Mobility affirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $128 million to $138 million, versus the $130.93 million analyst estimate.

SRFM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Surf Air Mobility stock was up 7.41% to $1.45 in Monday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved