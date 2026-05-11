Why Hims & Hers Health Are Falling Monday

Hims & Hers Health reported first-quarter financial results Monday after market close.

• Hims & Hers Health shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is HIMS stock dropping?

Here are the key highlights.

Hims & Hers Q1 Financials

Hims & Hers reported first-quarter revenue of $608.1 million, up 4% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $616.9 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a loss of 40 cents per share, missing a Street consensus estimate of four cents per share.

Subscribers were up 9% year-over-year to 2.58 million in the first quarter.

"2026 is a defining year for Hims & Hers. We're not just growing, we're pulling away from the field on our path to becoming the world's largest consumer health platform," Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum said.

Dudum said the company's domestic business is accelerating and the company is expanding into new categories and into other countries.

"The demand for a simpler, more personal path to feeling great has never been stronger, and Hims & Hers is increasingly the answer."

Hims & Hers CFO Yemi Okupe said the company made a "strategic pivot" to expand its GLP-1 products in the first quarter, and early demand shows a growing consumer reach.

What's Next For Hims & Hers Health

Guidance from the company calls for revenue in a range of $680 million to $700 million, versus a Street consensus estimate of $642.95 million.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $35 million to $55 million for the second quarter.

Hims & Hers raised their full fiscal year sales guidance from a range of $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion to a new range of $2.80 billion to $3 billion. The Street consensus estimate is currently $2.75 billion.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $275 million to $350 million for the full fiscal year.

Hims & Hers said it will transition to releasing shareholder letters annually, while still providing quarterly updates and earnings releases.

"We expect growth to accelerate from here, and have high conviction in our 2030 targets of at least $6.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA," Okupe said.

Hims & Hers Stock Price Action

Hims & Hers stock is down 9.40% to $26.40 in after-hours trading on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $13.74 to $70.43.

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