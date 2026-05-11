Plug Power Beats Q1 Estimates, Stock Struggles To Hold Gains

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Plug Power Q1 Details

Plug Power reported quarterly losses of eight cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of nine cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $163.51 million, which beat the Street estimate of $141.17 million and was up from $133.67 million in the same period last year.

Plug reported the following first-quarter highlights:

“Our first quarter results reflect strong commercial execution and continued progress improving the underlying economics of the business and positions us to achieve our EBITDAS positive target in Q4 2026,” said Jose Luis Crespo, CEO of Plug.

“We exceeded internal expectations on revenue, delivered on our margin and EPS targets, and continue to strengthen our financial position. Our focus remains on execution and growth, driving efficiency, expanding margins, and converting our scale into consistent financial performance,” Crespo added.

PLUG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug stock was up slightly to $3.55 in Monday's extended trading after gaining nearly 13% in the regular session.

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