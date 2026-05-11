What's Going On With Forward Air Shares On Monday?

The stock’s movement aligns with a generally positive market backdrop, where the S&P 500 is up 0.24% and the Russell 2000 is gaining 0.61%, suggesting that broader market trends are supporting the stock’s upward trajectory.

Results Highlight Liquidity And Profit Improvement

Forward Air reported first-quarter revenue of $582 million, down from $613 million in the prior-year quarter. The company posted a net loss of $40.2 million, compared to a net loss of $61.2 million a year earlier.

The company also noted that liquidity increased to over $400 million, bolstered by effective cost control and operational efficiencies.

Forward Air said one of its largest customers is currently discussing transitioning a significant portion of its business to other providers. The customer represented approximately $250 million of revenue during fiscal 2025.

The company said discussions remain ongoing and that the majority of the transition is currently expected to begin in early 2027.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $24.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers Target to $18.00) (May 8)

: Positive (Lowers Target to $18.00) (May 8) Stifel : Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (April 16) Stifel: Buy (Raises Target to $32.00) (Jan. 21)

FWRD Technical Outlook: Oversold Signals And Key Levels

From a technical perspective, Forward Air’s stock is currently trading at $10.01, which is significantly below its key moving averages. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $20.19, indicating that the stock is 49.8% below this level, reflecting a bearish trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 23.34, suggesting that the stock is in oversold territory, which could indicate a potential for a rebound if buying interest increases.

Key Resistance : $20.19 — This level represents the 20-day SMA, which is a critical threshold for potential recovery.

: $20.19 — This level represents the 20-day SMA, which is a critical threshold for potential recovery. Key Support: $9.50 — This is the 52-week low, indicating a significant level of downside risk.

How Forward Air Ranks On Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Forward Air, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 24.29 — The stock is trading at a low valuation compared to its peers.

: 24.29 — The stock is trading at a low valuation compared to its peers. Momentum: 1.03 — This indicates that the stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Forward Air’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile with low value and momentum scores. Investors should approach with caution as the stock navigates a challenging market environment.

FWRD Stock Price Activity: Forward Air shares were up 1.42% at $10.01 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock