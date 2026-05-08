Fluor Dips On Q1 Earnings Miss & Tweaked Outlook

Earnings Details

Segment Performance

Urban Solutions generated $6 million in segment profit versus $70 million a year ago, primarily due to a $37 million cost overrun on a mining project in the Americas.

Revenue increased to $2.4 billion from $2.2 billion, while new awards totaled $2.1 billion (down from $5.3 billion last year) due to a large pharma contract in the base period. Backlog ended at $19 billion, slightly below $20.2 billion year over year.

Energy Solutions posted $74 million in segment profit, up from $47 million, supported by favorable project closeouts.

However, revenue declined to $703 million from $1.2 billion as major projects neared completion.

New awards were $213 million, down from $315 million a year ago, and backlog fell to $4.3 billion from $6.2 billion. It reflects ongoing project execution, including at a JV in Mexico.

Mission Solutions recorded a $71 million loss, compared with a $5 million profit last year, driven by a $96 million charge related to an adverse court ruling in a long-standing legal case.

Revenue fell to $523 million from $597 million a year ago. Awards rose to $332 million from $164 million in the prior year quarter, including a major FEED contract for the Centrus uranium enrichment plant expansion.

Outlook

Fluor Corporation narrowed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $525–$560 million from $525–$585 million prior.

The reduction at the top end reflects cost increases on a mining project in the Americas recognized in the quarter, along with a temporary slowdown on another project linked to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. Management noted that the remainder of the business continues to perform in line with or ahead of expectations.

Contract From Anglo American

Fluor Corporation disclosed that it has been awarded a feasibility study contract by Anglo American for the Woodsmith mining project in North Yorkshire, U.K.

The company expects to book the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2026. Tunnelling and shaft sinking work for the project is already in progress.

Once operational, the mine is expected to reach an annual production capacity of around 13 million tonnes of polyhalite fertilizer.

FLR Price Action: Fluor shares were down 10.53% at $45.70 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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