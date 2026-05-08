Paramount Skydance-WBD Merger: $2.9 Billion Loss, Netflix 'Termination Fee' And Tech Overhaul

Staggering Net Loss And ‘Termination Fee’

WBD’s free cash flow also took a hit, declining to negative $476 million, adversely affected by roughly $100 million in separation- and transaction-related items.

“We flowed $100 million roughly in negative cash impact through the first quarter,” noted WBD Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels during their earnings call, warning, “And again, there will be more coming.”

‘Crucial’ Tech Stack Prep

While WBD navigates the financial turbulence of the sale, PSKY is aggressively retooling its operations to integrate the new assets.

PSKY Chief Strategy and Operating Officer Andy Gordon noted that consolidating their existing streaming services is providing “crucial” learnings for the WBD integration, stating they remain “on track” for a unified platform by mid-2026.

PSKY Chairman and CEO David Ellison expressed strong confidence in the combination during their earnings call, calling the pending WBD acquisition a “powerful accelerant to our strategy” that will expand reach and enhance their ability to build a next-generation media company.

Approaching The Finish Line

Despite the near-term cash drain, WBD leadership remains highly optimistic about the combination. Shareholders officially approved the Paramount Skydance acquisition at a cash price of $31 per share in late April.

WBD CEO David Zaslav praised the deal on the earnings call, stating that shareholders “clearly agreed that this offer represents outstanding value.”

As both sides push toward a targeted September 2026 close, the contrasting storylines—WBD's costly exit maneuvers and PSKY's rapid operational integration—underscore the massive scale of consolidating two media titans.

How Have WBD And PSKY Performed In 2026?

Shares of WBD have fallen by 5.90% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 11.06% over the same period. It closed 0.29% lower on Thursday at $27.12 apiece.

Over the last month, WBD was down 0.91%, and it gained 19.63% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WBD maintains a strong price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Shares of PSKY have declined by 19.70% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 11.06% over the same period. It closed 1.22% lower on Thursday at $10.76 apiece.

Over the last month, PSKY was down 1.28%, and it was lower by 28.74% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PSKY maintains a strong price trend in the short term but a weak trend in the medium and long terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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