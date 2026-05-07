IREN Stock Spikes On Nvidia Deal, Q3 Results: What To Know

Here's a look at the details.

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Nvidia Partnership Details

IREN granted Nvidia a five-year right to buy up to 30 million ordinary shares at $70 per share, giving Nvidia the ability to invest up to $2.1 billion, subject to regulatory and other conditions.

“AI factories are becoming foundational infrastructure for the global economy,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

IREN Q3 Details

IREN reported quarterly revenue of $144.8 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $223.393 million by 35.18%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This is a 21.6% decrease from revenue of $184.7 million in the same period last year.

Cost of revenues decreased by $25.9 million, primarily driven by lower electricity cost resulting from reduced Bitcoin mining capacity.

“The world is structurally short compute, and the bottleneck is delivered data center and GPU capacity,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO of IREN.

“That plays directly into IREN’s core strengths — securing power, developing land, building data centers and bringing compute online at scale,” Roberts added.

IREN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IREN stock was up 6.63% to $60.62 in Thursday's extended trading.

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