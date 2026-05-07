Block Shares Climb After Q1 Report — Here's Why

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Block Q1 Details

Block reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 68 cents by 25%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $6.057 billion, which just missed the Street estimate of $6.061 billion.

Block reported the following first-quarter highlights:

“We continued to deliver strong financial performance in the first quarter as AI became more central to how Block operates and what we build for customers. We exceeded our guidance across gross profit, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted EPS,” CEO Jack Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Looking Ahead

Block raised its full-year outlook and now expects gross profit growth of 19% in 2026, along with margin expansion and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 62%.

XYZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Block stock was up 8.35% to $76 in Thursday's extended trading.

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