Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
NuScale Power logo on smartphone in front of a financial chart
May 7, 2026 5:18 PM 1 min read

NuScale Shares Sink After Q1 Report — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

NuScale Q1 Details       

NuScale reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 13 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue of $565,000 missed the Street estimate of $14.67 million by 96.15%.

Research and development expenses increased $3.7 million, primarily as a result of $5.7 million higher costs associated with the company’s increased activities to advance the technological readiness and design maturity of its NPM components, partially offset by $1.9 million in lower regulatory costs as it received SDA approval in May 2025.

“The demand for reliable, carbon-free power has never been greater, and NuScale is the only SMR technology provider with a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved design, an established supply chain and NPM components currently in production for commercial use to meet this essential need,” said John Hopkins, NuScale CEO.

SMR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NuScale Power stock was down 6.68% to $11.74 in Thursday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved