NuScale Shares Sink After Q1 Report — Here's Why

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NuScale Q1 Details

NuScale reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 13 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue of $565,000 missed the Street estimate of $14.67 million by 96.15%.

Research and development expenses increased $3.7 million, primarily as a result of $5.7 million higher costs associated with the company’s increased activities to advance the technological readiness and design maturity of its NPM components, partially offset by $1.9 million in lower regulatory costs as it received SDA approval in May 2025.

“The demand for reliable, carbon-free power has never been greater, and NuScale is the only SMR technology provider with a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved design, an established supply chain and NPM components currently in production for commercial use to meet this essential need,” said John Hopkins, NuScale CEO.

SMR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NuScale Power stock was down 6.68% to $11.74 in Thursday's extended trading.

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