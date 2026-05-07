Cloudflare Stock Dives On Q1 Earnings, Company Says AI Is 'Biggest Tailwind' In History

Cloudflare stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is NET stock falling?

Cloudflare Tops Q1 Estimates

Q1 Revenue: $639.76 million, versus estimates of $621.87 million

$639.76 million, versus estimates of $621.87 million Q1 Adjusted EPS: 25 cents, versus estimates of 23 cents

Total revenue was up 34% on a year-over-year basis. Net cash flow from operations was $158.30 million, and free cash flow came in at $84.10 million in the quarter.

Cloudflare ended the period with approximately $4.16 billion in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities.

“We had a very strong start to 2026. AI is driving a fundamental re-platforming of the Internet and a paradigm shift in how software is created and consumed; it’s shaping up to be the biggest tailwind we’ve ever seen in Cloudflare’s history,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

NET Shares Tumble After Q2 Guidance

Cloudflare expects second-quarter revenue of $664 million to $665 million versus estimates of $665.34 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, which matches Wall Street estimates of 27 cents per share.

Cloudflare raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $2.785 billion to $2.795 billion to a new range of $2.805 billion to $2.813 billion, versus estimates of approximately $2.80 billion. The company raised its full-year earnings outlook from a range of $1.11 to $1.12 per share to a new range of $1.19 to $1.20 per share, versus estimates of $1.14 per share.

NET Price Action: Cloudflare shares were down 13.46% in after-hours, trading at $222.20 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Cloudflare investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter guidance.

Image: Shutterstock.com