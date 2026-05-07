MP Materials Stock Moves Higher After Strong Q1 Report

MP Materials shares are trending. What’s impacting MP stock?

MP Materials Q1 Highlights

MP Materials turned in first-quarter revenue of $90.65 million, beating analyst estimates of $76.47 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of three cents per share, beating analyst estimates for breakeven earnings.

Total revenue was up 49% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher sales of NdPr oxide and metal, reflecting the continued ramp of production of separated products and stronger market pricing.

MP said it produced 917 metric tons of NdPr oxide in the quarter, up 63% year-over-year, and 12,983 metric tons of rare earth concentrate, up 6% year-over-year. NDPr sales were up 117% on a year-over-year basis.

“We advanced key growth initiatives, expanding operations at Independence and breaking ground on 10X, with scaled heavy rare earth separation commissioning activities set to begin imminently at Mountain Pass,” said James Litinsky, founder, chairman and CEO of MP Materials.

MP Materials ended the quarter with $1.74 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

MP Materials executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

MP Stock Moves Higher After Hours

MP Price Action: MP Materials shares were up 4.26% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $71.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of MP Materials.