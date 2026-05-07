Opendoor Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Opendoor Q1 Details

Opendoor reported quarterly losses of five cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of seven cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly sales of $720 million, which beat the Street estimate of $666.54 million by 8.02%.

Opendoor reported the following first-quarter highlights:

Homes purchased increased 45% from the prior quarter.

5,000+ acquisition contracts in the first quarter of 2026; double the fourth quarter of 2025 and the highest level since 2022.

Percentage of homes on the market over 120 Days declined from 33% to 10% quarter-over-quarter, compared to 33% for the overall market.

“As of April 1, Opendoor is adjusted EBITDA profitable, on a 12-month go-forward basis. The October cohort was just the start. A full quarter later, we’ve gone from a claim to a track record,” said Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor stock was up 2.05% at $5.42 during after-hours trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, OPEN has gained about 19.3% versus a 11.4% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 8% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.7% gain.

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