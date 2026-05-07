SoundHound AI Stock Stumbles After Mixed Q1 Results

SoundHound AI stock is trading near recent lows. Where are SOUN shares going?

SoundHound Q1 Keys

SoundHound reported first-quarter revenue of $44.20 million, beating the consensus estimate of $42.56 million. The conversational AI company reported an adjusted loss of six cents per share for the quarter, missing estimates for a loss of four cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 52% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $26.7 million. SoundHound ended the quarter with $216 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Excluding the impact of all acquisitions, revenue was up 88% in our core automotive and IoT AI vertical, highlighting incredible demand across all pillars of our business,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.

“Our launch of OASYS and our planned acquisition of LivePerson will bring the world’s first self-learning agentic AI platform to one of the most robust enterprise footprints in the entire conversational AI sector.”

SoundHound affirmed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $225 million to $260 million, versus estimates of $232.78 million.

SoundHound executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

SOUN Shares Slide

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 9.87% in after-hours, trading at $8.68 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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