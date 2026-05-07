Rocket Lab Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings As Revenue Jumps 64%: Anduril Contract, Neutron Updates And More

Rocket Lab stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are RKLB shares down?

Rocket Lab Q1 Earnings Highlights

Rocket Lab posted first-quarter revenue of $200.35 million, beating the consensus estimate of $189.68 million. The end-to-end space company reported a first-quarter loss of seven cents per share, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab said it signed 31 new Electron and HASTE launch contracts in the first quarter, plus an additional five contracts for its highly anticipated Neutron rocket. The company noted that it signed a bulk order of dedicated Neutron and Electron launches with a confidential customer, representing its largest launch contract ever.

“Rocket Lab has delivered another exceptional quarter with record financial performance,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

“Rocket Lab’s tailwinds are strong. We’re already embedded in the most demanding and significant space programs of our generation and we’re in an incredibly strong position to continue expanding this.”

Rocket Lab ended the period with a record backlog of $2.20 billion and more than $2 billion in total liquidity.

What’s Next For Rocket Lab?

Rocket Lab expects second-quarter revenue to be between $225 million and $240 million versus estimates of $205.05 million. The company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $20 million to $26 million in the second quarter.

Rocket Lab said the first launch for its new medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket is on track for “later this year.”

In connection with earnings, Rocket Lab announced it was selected to demonstrate advanced capabilities for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Based Interceptor program in partnership with Raytheon. The company also announced that it was selected by Anduril for a $30 million contract covering multiple hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

RKLB Shares Rise After The Close

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 6.90% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $84 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Rocket Lab.