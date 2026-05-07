Lyft Stock Slips After Posting Mixed Q1 Earnings: Details

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Lyft Q1 Details

Lyft reported quarterly earnings of four cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of six cents by 33.33%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.65 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.63 billion and was up from $1.45 billion in the same period last year.

Lyft reported the following first quarter highlights:

“Our customer-obsessed comeback continues,” said Lyft CEO David Risher.

“We delivered on all our financial commitments, grew our share in the United States, and deepened our global expansion. Looking ahead, our state-of-the-art Flexdrive AV operation in Nashville sets the stage for a hybrid AV future. Lyft is performing while transforming,” Risher added.

LYFT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lyft stock was down 3.11% to $13.72 in Thursday's extended trading.

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