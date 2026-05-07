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Chips, semiconductor shutterstock_2198551397
May 7, 2026 2:30 PM 2 min read

Why Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Shares Are Dipping Today?

Earnings Snapshot

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor reported:

CEO Stephen Chang said March-quarter results came in slightly above the midpoint of guidance, supported by strength in Advanced Computing—particularly AI, servers, and graphics—as well as continued momentum with a key U.S. smartphone customer.

He noted that while seasonal weakness in PCs and softness in certain consumer segments persisted, higher-performance applications and a better product mix are becoming increasingly important drivers.

Management believes both the December and March quarters likely represented near-term lows in revenue and margins, with early signs of improvement expected in the June quarter as mix and high-performance demand strengthen.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the company guided revenue of $158–$178 million, compared with the $171 million Street estimate.

Chang added that although visibility into the second half of calendar 2026 remains limited due to uncertainty in memory pricing and supply, the company still expects modest full-year growth and sees its R&D investments positioning it for stronger acceleration from 2027 onward as new programs ramp.

Price Action: AOSL shares are down 26.88% at $36.07 at the last check on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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