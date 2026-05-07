Reports Revenue Growth And Accelerated Buyback

“We delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue, margins, and EPS all ahead of our expectations,” Chairman, CEO, and President Tom Polen said in a statement. He added that more than 90% of the company’s business delivered mid-single-digit growth.

BD reported second-quarter revenue of $4.71 billion, up 5.2% year over year and ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.90 per share, topping Wall Street estimates of $2.77 per share.

The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program during the quarter.

Becton Dickinson Raises Fiscal 2026 EPS Guidance

Based on its first-half performance and improved visibility for the remainder of the fiscal year, BD raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $12.52 to $12.72 per share from prior guidance of $12.35 to $12.65 per share. The updated outlook exceeded the consensus estimate of $12.48 per share.

The company reaffirmed its revenue growth expectations for the year.

BD also announced the appointment of Vitor Roque as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 7. Roque had served as interim CFO since December 2025.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $184.23. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers forecast to $163.00) (May 4)

: Hold (Lowers forecast to $163.00) (May 4) Piper Sandler : Neutral (Lowers forecast to $159.00) (April 17)

: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $159.00) (April 17) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Forecast $167.00) (April 10)

Becton Dickinson Price Action

BDX Price Action: Becton Dickinson shares were up 5.90% at $153.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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