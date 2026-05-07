Appian's AI Bet Pays Off: Q1 Beats Estimates, 2026 Profit Outlook Raised

Appian reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 21% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $202.2 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $191.46 million.

Adjusted EPS of 27 cents topped the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents.

Key Segments And Profit

Appian generates revenue primarily through cloud-based subscriptions for its low-code automation platform. Subscription revenue is the primary driver of growth, while professional services support customer adoption.

Total subscription revenue increased 19% Y/Y to $160.3 million. Professional services revenue was $41.9 million, up by 31% Y/Y.

The quarterly revenue from cloud subscriptions increased 25% Y/Y to $124.5 million. Cloud net annualized recurring revenue (ARR) expansion was 115% as of March 31, 2026.

The quarterly adjusted operating income of $24.4 million, compared to $14.3 million Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million, compared to $16.8 million a year ago.

Appian ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $205.99 million. The company generated a net operating cash flow of $48.83 million from operating activities, up from $44.97 million Y/Y.

Executive Commentary

Appian executives said AI adoption, enterprise modernization demand, and large strategic deals continued to drive the company's growth and improved outlook for 2026.

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said enterprises increasingly want to deploy AI in mission-critical and regulated workflows, prompting strong demand for Appian's process automation and AI capabilities. He said nearly 40% of Appian customers have adopted AI-inclusive license tiers, while AI demand lifted the company's 2026 pipeline above expectations.

Calkins highlighted strong traction for Appian DocCenter, which processes documents with more than 95% accuracy, and cited customer wins across insurance, healthcare, oil and gas, telecommunications, and automotive sectors. He said enterprises are also accelerating legacy modernization initiatives, with one major European automotive manufacturer signing a seven-figure deal to consolidate thousands of outdated applications onto Appian's platform.

He also emphasized growing customer interest in Appian's agentic AI strategy, arguing that enterprises need AI combined with process guardrails, governance, and data orchestration rather than standalone AI systems.

CFO Serge Tanjga said Appian delivered strong first-quarter results, driven by AI traction and momentum in large-enterprise deals, especially in EMEA.

He also pointed to continued AI-tier upgrades, improved go-to-market execution, and expanded profitability as key growth drivers heading into the rest of 2026.

Outlook

Appian expects fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenue of $191.000 million to $195.000 million, up 12% to 14% Y/Y, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $191.625 million.

It projects an adjusted EPS of (2) cents to 2 cents versus the 10 cents analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $819.00 million to $831.00 million (up from the prior forecast of $801.0 million to $817.0 million), against the analyst consensus estimate of $810.96 million.

It projects an adjusted EPS range of 94 cents to 105 cents (up from the previous outlook of 82 cents to 96 cents), above the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents.

APPN Price Action: Appian shares were down 0.47% at $23.07 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock