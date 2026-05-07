ImmunityBio Stock Drops After Earnings Miss Despite Anktiva Momentum

• ImmunityBio stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is IBRX stock falling?

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Q1 Results Drive Revenue Growth Focus

The cancer drug company reported a first-quarter loss of 62 cents, missing the consensus loss of seven cents. Adjusted loss was eight cents.

Sales reached $44.21 million, up from $16.52 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $43.07 million, representing an 168% year-over-year increase.

Product revenue increased $27.7 million year over year due to increased net trade sales of Anktiva as a result of ongoing commercial activities.

The company said 168% increase in Anktiva unit sales volume.

ImmunityBio Lead Bladder Cancer Drug Trial Clears Power Check

ImmunityBio subsequently initiated a comprehensive review of all promotional materials and external communications claims with its legal and regulatory teams.

IBRX Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance and Momentum

ImmunityBio’s stock has seen a remarkable 12-month performance of 314.55%, but it is currently facing some technical headwinds.

The stock is trading 3.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 1.9% below its 50-day SMA, indicating mixed short-term momentum.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, which could indicate improving momentum despite the recent price drop.

This setup hints at potential stabilization if the stock can maintain above key support levels.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $8.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $8 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

IBRX Stock Price Activity: ImmunityBio shares were down 11.46% at $7.42 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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