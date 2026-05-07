The stock surged over 9%, as high short interest—exceeding 19% of the float—likely acted as a catalyst, amplifying buying pressure and accelerating the rally.

Strong Q1 Revenue And Earnings Growth

Quarterly gross revenue increased 32% year over year to $1.121 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.089 billion. Adjusted earnings were 97 cents per share, compared with consensus estimates of 96 cents.

Payments-based revenue rose to $917 million from $756 million a year earlier, while subscription and other revenue increased to $102 million from $92 million.

Gross revenue less network fees climbed 49% to $549 million from $369 million a year earlier. End-to-end payment volume increased 24% year over year to $56 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 39% to $234 million, although margin contracted 300 basis points to 43%.

Shift4 Payments CEO Highlights Market Resilience And Expansion Strategy

CEO Taylor Lauber said the company delivered results that met or exceeded guidance despite macroeconomic volatility, Middle East-related disruptions, weaker travel demand, changing consumer sentiment, evolving AI technologies and weather-related challenges.

Lauber said the company continued expanding geographically and deepening product penetration, strengthening its ability to generate sustainable and profitable growth. He added that Shift4 now operates in more than 75 additional countries compared with several years ago.

Restaurant, Hospitality And Luxury Retail Momentum

The company also reported strong momentum across restaurants, hotels, sports and entertainment, and luxury retail. Lauber said Shift4 Dine increased active merchants by more than 40% year over year, while the company's international expansion accelerated across Europe despite global travel disruptions.

Shift4 also launched its Shift4 One platform, which combines payments, currency conversion and tax-free shopping services, in multiple countries. The company said it is seeing early traction in luxury retail categories including watches, fashion and cosmetics.

Full-Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

For fiscal 2026, Shift4 reaffirmed gross revenue less network fees guidance of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion. The company also reiterated adjusted EPS guidance of $5.50 to $5.70, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.57.

Shift4 maintained its end-to-end payment volume outlook of $240 billion to $260 billion and reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.165 billion to $1.215 billion.

Shift4 Payments Price Action

FOUR Price Action: Shift4 Payments shares were up 9.12% at $46.79 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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