Whirlpool Cuts Forecast, Suspends Dividend To Tackle Debt, Stock Tanks

The company posted an adjusted loss per share of 56 cents, missing analyst estimates of 40 cents, while revenue declined 9.6% year over year to $3.27 billion, below estimates of $3.45 billion.

Whirlpool reported a GAAP loss per diluted share of $1.43, compared with earnings of $1.28 a year earlier, citing a "recession-level industry decline" in the U.S. tied to collapsing consumer confidence following the war in Iran.

Margins And Profitability Weaken

GAAP net loss available to common shareholders was $85 million, versus net income of $71 million last year. Organic net sales declined 6.1%, while ongoing EBIT fell 79.6% to $44 million.

Ongoing EBIT margin narrowed to 1.3% from 5.9%, while gross profit dropped to $415 million from $607 million. Restructuring costs totaled $32 million during the quarter.

Pricing Actions And Segment Results

Whirlpool said it accelerated cost-cutting initiatives, reduced inventory levels, and announced its largest price increase in a decade to offset inflationary pressures and weak demand.

MDA North America revenue fell 7.5% to $2.24 billion, while EBIT dropped 96% to $6 million. MDA Latin America revenue rose 5% to $774 million, though EBIT slipped to $47 million.

SDA Global revenue increased 13.4% to $222 million, while EBIT climbed 28.7% to $47 million, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Cash Flow And Outlook

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $626 million at quarter-end. Operating cash flow was negative $827 million, while free cash flow was negative $896 million.

Whirlpool suspended its common dividend to prioritize debt paydown and expects to reduce debt by more than $900 million in 2026.

The company lowered full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.00-$3.50, down from $5.11 estimate, and cut sales guidance to about $15.0 billion, down from $15.28 billion estimates.

"We acted decisively to address pricing and costs in the face of rapid deterioration in macroeconomic conditions," CEO Marc Bitzer said.

WHR Technical Outlook: Trend, Momentum, and Key Levels

The stock is currently trading below its key moving averages, signaling continued weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 45.07, suggesting neutral momentum, while the stock has been in a downward trend, as reflected in its 12-month performance of -28.49%.

Key Resistance : $55.56 — This level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for any upward movement.

: $55.56 — This level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for any upward movement. Key Support: $50.41 — This is the 52-week low, providing a critical floor for the stock.

WHR Stock Price Activity: Whirlpool shares were down 21.78% at $42.81 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Grzegorz Czapski via Shutterstock