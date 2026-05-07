Rising Costs Eat Into Madison Square Garden Profits

Mixed Results On The Bottom Line

The entertainment giant posted quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share. This figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents. It also represents a decline from the 17 cents per share reported during the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter landed at $16.1 million, down from $27.3 million year-over-year.

Revenue Beats Market Expectations

While earnings lagged, sales outpaced Wall Street projections. MSGE reported quarterly revenue of $246.3 million, beating the $242.953 million estimate. This marks a steady climb from the $242.5 million generated in the prior-year quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Operational Costs Impact Margins

Direct operating expenses rose 10% to $118.3 million this quarter. Higher employee compensation and increased repairs drove venue operating costs up by $2.4 million. Additionally, selling, general, and administrative expenses jumped 17% to $61 million.

Management Maintains Growth Outlook

Despite the earnings miss, leadership remains optimistic about the remainder of the year.

“We continue to bring an array of live events to our venues, and demand for those entertainment offerings remains strong,” stated Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan. “As we approach the end of the fiscal year, we remain on track to deliver robust growth in revenue and adjusted operating income in fiscal 2026.”

As of March 31, 2026, MSGE reported $323.653 million in cash and restricted cash.

MSGE Stock Price Activity: Madison Square Garden shares were unchanged at $66.95 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Xackery Irving via Shutterstock