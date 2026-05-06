Core Scientific Stock Drops On Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

CORZ stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Core Scientific Q1 Details

Core Scientific reported quarterly losses of 10 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of seven cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $115.24 million, which beat the Street estimate of $111.25 million and was up from $79.53 million in the same period last year.

Core Scientific reported the following first-quarter metrics:

“Core Scientific is differentiated by our ability to combine capital readiness with speed to delivery,” said CEO Adam Sullivan.

“We are investing ahead of contracts, advancing ready-for-service dates and moving development forward across multiple sites,” Sullivan added.

CORZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Core Scientific stock was down 9.61% to $22.26 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock