Beyond Meat Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings — Here's Why

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Beyond Meat Q1 Details

Beyond Meat reported quarterly losses of 10 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $58.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $58.08 million and was down from $68.73 million in the same period last year.

Beyond Meat reported the following first-quarter segment results:

This quarter marked a decisive broadening of our company aperture to include the rapidly growing functional food and beverage category,” said CEO Ethan Brown.

“Even as we apply our brand, expertise and technology to adjacent markets, we remain highly focused on the performance of our core business, which we believe will deliver substantial long-term value,” Brown added.

Outlook

Beyond Meat expects second-quarter revenue in a range of $60 million to $65 million, versus the $66.97 million analyst estimate.

BYND Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Beyond Meat stock was down 9.13% to 95 cents in Wednesday's extended trading.

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