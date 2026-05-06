Fastly Stock Crashes After The Close: What To Know Now

Fastly stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s behind FSLY decline?

Fastly Q1 Earnings Highlights

Q1 Revenue: $173.02 million, versus estimates of $170.26 million

Q1 Adjusted EPS: 13 cents, versus estimates of eight cents

Total revenue was up 20% on a year-over-year basis. The Network Services segment grew 11% year-over-year, Security grew 47% year-over-year and Other revenue was up 67%.

“Driven by an accelerated innovation roadmap, we delivered 47% year-over-year security revenue growth. This performance reflects expansion within our installed base and robust new business wins, enabling us to raise our 2026 guidance,” said Kip Compton, CEO of Fastly.

Fastly expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $176 million versus estimates of $169.77 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of five cents to eight cents per share versus estimates of four cents per share.

Fastly expects full-year revenue of $710 million to $725 million, and full-year adjusted earnings of 27 cents to 33 cents per share.

Fastly Shares Sink After Hours

FSLY Price Action: Fastly shares were down 27.97% in after-hours, trading at $22.74 at the time of publication on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

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