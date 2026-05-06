Zillow Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings Report: Details

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Zillow Q1 Details

Zillow reported quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 46 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $708 million, which beat the Street estimate of $705.26 million.

Zillow reported the following first-quarter highlights:

"Zillow's integrated platform is delivering meaningful value for buyers, sellers, renters and real estate professionals alike," said Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman.

"We're embedding AI throughout the real estate experience in ways that make Zillow increasingly indispensable, and we're innovating with speed and intention,” Wacksman added.

Z Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zillow stock was down 6.24% to $41.74 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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