Axon Shares Slip Despite Q1 Results Above Expectations

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Axon Q1 Details
Axon Enterprise reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Quarterly revenue of $807.35 million beat the Street estimate of $778.45 million and was up from $603.63 million in the same period last year.
Software & Services revenue grew 35% to $355 million, AI products were up over 700% year over year and counter-drone product revenue rose over 300% year over year.
TASER and Personal Sensors grew 19% and 23%, respectively. Platform Solutions accelerated overall growth, contributing $111 million and increasing 95% year over year.
Looking Ahead
Axon raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $3.61 billion and $3.67 billion, versus the $3.59 billion estimate.
AXON Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Axon Enterprise stock was down 2.81% to $375 in Wednesday's extended trading.
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