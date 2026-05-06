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Axon Enterprise Logo On Phone Screen With Chip In Background
May 6, 2026 4:49 PM 1 min read

Axon Shares Slip Despite Q1 Results Above Expectations

Axon Q1 Details       

Axon Enterprise reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.  

Quarterly revenue of $807.35 million beat the Street estimate of $778.45 million and was up from $603.63 million in the same period last year.

Software & Services revenue grew 35% to $355 million, AI products were up over 700% year over year and counter-drone product revenue rose over 300% year over year.

TASER and Personal Sensors grew 19% and 23%, respectively. Platform Solutions accelerated overall growth, contributing $111 million and increasing 95% year over year. 

Looking Ahead

Axon raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $3.61 billion and $3.67 billion, versus the $3.59 billion estimate.

AXON Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Axon Enterprise stock was down 2.81% to $375 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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