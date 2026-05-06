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Snapchat logos printed onto paper. Snapchat is a popular social media application for sharing messages, images and videos
May 6, 2026 4:36 PM 1 min read

Snap Posts Q1 Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings Report: Details

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

Snap Q1 Details       

Snap reported quarterly losses of five cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of seven cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.529 billion, which just beat the Street estimate of $1.528 billion by 0.07%.

Snap reported the following Q1 highlights:

“In Q1, we returned to growth in daily active users, accelerated revenue growth, expanded margins and generated strong free cash flow,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO.

“We remain focused on disciplined execution as we invest in Specs and our long-term opportunity in intelligent eyewear and look forward to sharing more at AWE on June 16th,” Spiegel added.

SNAP Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap stock was down 4.26% to $5.85 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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