IonQ Beats Q1 Earnings Expectations, Issues Strong Guidance, Shares Rise

IonQ shares are powering higher. What’s fueling IONQ momentum?

IonQ Exceeds Estimates In Q1

IonQ reported first-quarter revenue of $64.67 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.73 million. The quantum company posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 35 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 755% on a year-over-year basis, driven by accelerating global system sales, strong Tempo demand, a strengthening pipeline and increasing cloud utilization.

IonQ ended the quarter with $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“I am pleased to share that IonQ has begun 2026 with strong momentum, delivering our fourth consecutive quarter of record-breaking results and the biggest quarter in our company’s history — thus far,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ.

“As a result, we are raising our revenue expectations for the full year to $270 million at the high end, based upon the strong and growing demand for our leading quantum computers, as well as the commercial impact of our entire quantum platform.”

IonQ expects second-quarter revenue of $65 million to $68 million versus estimates of $54.85 million. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from a range of $225 million to $245 million to a new range of $260 million to $270 million, versus estimates of $235.71 million.

IonQ executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

IONQ Stock Rises

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 3.69% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $54.54 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of IonQ.