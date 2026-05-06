Arm Stock Races Higher After Q4 Earnings — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Arm Q4 Details

Arm reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 58 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.49 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Licensing revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $819 million. Royalty revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $617 million.

“Arm delivered a third consecutive year of more than 20% revenue growth, driven by strong demand for the Arm compute platform,” said Rene Haas, CEO.

“As AI becomes more agentic, demand for Arm AGI CPU, Arm’s first data center chip, has exceeded expectations, reinforcing Arm as the compute platform for the AI era,” Haas added.

ARM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arm Holdings stock was up 12.63% to $267.36 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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