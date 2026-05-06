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Doordash delivery app on smartphone screen on top of white plate. Beside cutlery and utensils.
May 6, 2026 4:22 PM 2 min read

DoorDash Q1 Highlights: Stock Soars On Record Membership Signups, Customer Engagement Offsetting Revenue Miss

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Here are the highlights.

DoorDash Q1 Financials

DoorDash reported first-quarter revenue of $4.04 billion, up 33% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $4.14 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported 42 cents per share in earnings per share for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of 37 cents per share.

Total orders were up 27% year-over-year to 933 million. The company reported Marketplace GOV of $31.6 billion, up 37% year-over-year for the quarter.

The company said its U.S. DashPass members accelerated in the first quarter.

"We had a strong start to 2026, with rigorous execution across our business," the company said. "In Q1 2026, continued product improvements and healthy consumer demand trends helped drive record membership signups, a new high for monthly active users, and strong consumer engagement across our marketplaces."

What's Next for DoorDash

The company expects second-quarter Marketplace GOV in a range of $32.4 billion to $33.4 billion, up from the first-quarter total.

DoorDash is also guiding for second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $770 million to $870 million.

The company's Dasher gas relief program is expected to have a gross cost of over $50 million in the second quarter.

For the full year, DoorDash expects adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Marketplace GOV to increase slightly compared to 2025, excluding the impact of Deliveroo.

DoorDash Stock Price Action

DoorDash stock is up 8.9% to $182.99 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $143.30 to $285.49.

Photo by Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock

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