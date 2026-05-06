Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher On Wednesday?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Novavax (NVAX) Q1 2026 Earnings Date And Key Catalyst

The COVID-19 vaccine maker reported quarterly sales of $139.51 million, beating the $78.32 million estimate.

The company reported a net loss of $9 million, compared to net income of $519 million a year ago.

First quarter of 2025 net income benefited from $603 million of non-cash sales related to the close-out of two APA agreements.

Balance Sheet Strengthened With Credit Facility

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash were $795 million.

In February 2026, Novavax announced a $330 million credit facility with MidCap Financial. The credit facility was put in place to further strengthen its balance sheet and provide access to non-dilutive capital as Novavax advances its growth strategy.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Long-Term Growth Outlook

Novavax has executed four new Material Transfer Agreements and broadened collaborations with leading pharma players, covering more than 30 distinct programs.

Management expects partner-driven revenue to support operations through 2028, without relying on upfront payments or royalties.

Novavax reaffirmed its 2026 sales guidance of $230 million-$270 million compared to the consensus of $393.28 million.

NVAX Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The stock’s current price is 6.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $8.29 but 2.2% below its 50-day SMA of $9.04. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which suggests improving momentum for the stock.

In terms of support and resistance levels, the key resistance is at $9.00, where rebounds could stall, while key support is at $7.50, a level where buyers have previously stepped in.

How Novavax Ranks On Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Novavax, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 47.17 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers.

: 47.17 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to peers. Momentum: 58.89 — Indicates a neutral momentum profile, suggesting the stock is not significantly outperforming or underperforming the market.

The Verdict: Novavax’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced scorecard with moderate value and neutral momentum. This suggests that while the stock may not be a standout performer, it remains a viable option for investors looking for exposure in the biotech sector.

NVAX Stock Price Activity: Novavax shares were up 15.19% at $9.33 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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