Why Is Cencora Stock Trading Lower On Wednesday?

Cencora Earnings Report Drives COR Selloff

The pharmaceutical solutions organization reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.75, missing the consensus of $4.81.

Sales of $78.36 billion came in below the expectation of $81.09 billion.

Sales increased 3.8% year over year, primarily due to a 2.9% increase in revenue within the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and a 13% increase in revenue within the International Healthcare Solutions segment.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Guidance Signals Mixed Outlook

Cencora increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from $17.45–$17.75 per share to $17.65-$17.90 compared to the consensus of $17.60.

The company lowered its 2026 sales guidance from $343.79 billion-$350.22 billion to $334.15 billion-$340.58 billion, versus the consensus of $345.91 billion.

“Our fiscal 2026 guidance reflects the strength of our business and focus on our strategy to create long-term value. As we move into the second half of our fiscal year, we are pleased to have made progress on debt paydown and to be in a position to resume opportunistic share repurchases,” said Robert Mauch, President and CEO of Cencora.

COR Technical Analysis: Momentum Weakens Below Key Averages

The stock is currently trading at $270.00, which is 20.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $314.66. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating that momentum is fading, which could suggest further downside unless the stock can reclaim that baseline.

How Cencora Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Cencora, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 37.01 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 37.01 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to peers. Growth : 26.52 — Indicates lower growth potential compared to the market.

: 26.52 — Indicates lower growth potential compared to the market. Momentum: 16.13 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Cencora’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, indicating challenges in both growth and momentum. Investors may want to approach with caution given the current market dynamics and earnings outlook.

COR Stock Price Activity: Cencora shares were down 17.13% at $253.51 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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