Strong Q1 Revenue And Earnings Performance

The company reported quarterly revenue of $939.9 million, up 12% from a year earlier and ahead of analyst estimates of $905.58 million. Organic revenue also increased 12% year over year.

Annualized recurring revenue rose 12% to $2.43 billion on an organic basis.

Trimble posted adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 72 cents per share.

Adjusted gross margin expanded to 71% from 69.2% in the prior-year quarter.

The company ended the quarter with $234.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

AI Strategy And Product Innovation

CEO Rob Painter said Trimble began 2026 with strong momentum as its connect-and-scale strategy helped customers integrate physical and digital workflows across industries.

Painter said the company's hardware, software, platform and artificial intelligence offerings are helping improve productivity, efficiency and quality in construction, infrastructure and transportation markets.

He also highlighted AI as a long-term growth opportunity, citing products such as SketchUp AI, autonomous procurement and autonomous quotation tools as examples of monetization opportunities through subscription and usage-based models.

Painter said the company's SketchUp integration with Anthropic Claude allows users to generate SketchUp 3D models from text, image or voice prompts before bringing them into SketchUp for collaboration and analysis.

Acquisition And Capital Allocation Updates

Trimble also continued expanding through acquisitions. Painter said the company's acquisition of Document Crunch adds AI-powered contract intelligence and compliance automation capabilities to its project management and enterprise resource planning workflows.

Chief Financial Officer Phil Sawarynski said Trimble repurchased about $317 million of stock during the first quarter and had $608 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full-Year Outlook Raised

For fiscal 2026, Trimble forecast revenue of $3.835 billion to $3.915 billion, up from its prior outlook of $3.810 billion to $3.910 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $3.866 billion.

The company expects adjusted earnings of $3.47 to $3.64 per share for the year, compared with its prior forecast of $3.42 to $3.62 per share and analyst estimates of $3.52 per share.

Second-Quarter Outlook

For the second quarter, Trimble projected revenue of $938 million to $963 million, compared with analyst estimates of $945.97 million. The company forecast adjusted earnings of 78 cents to 82 cents per share, in line with analyst expectations of 80 cents per share.

Stock Reaction

TRMB Price Action: Trimble shares were down 5.29% at $64.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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