Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

The company reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share, ahead of analyst estimates of 50 cents. Revenue increased 0.8% year over year to $6.05 billion, exceeding expectations of $5.89 billion. Organic net sales declined 0.4%.

Adjusted gross profit margin fell 30 basis points to 34.1%, while adjusted operating income declined 11.8% to $1.1 billion.

Brand Investments Begin To Show Results

CEO Steve Cahillane said investments made in 2025 are beginning to show results.

“The investments we made in 2025 are now driving early traction, with improving market share trends, particularly within must-win parts of our portfolio like Taste Elevation. This is proof that our brands respond well when we invest behind them,” Cahillane said.

International Markets Offset North America Weakness

North America sales declined 0.7% to $4.46 billion during the quarter. International Developed Markets sales rose 3.2%, while Emerging Markets sales increased 7.6%.

Cash Position, Dividends And Share Repurchases

Kraft Heinz paid $474 million in cash dividends during the quarter and did not repurchase shares. As of March 28, 2026, the company had about $1.5 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

The company ended the quarter with $3.31 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Kraft Heinz also declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable June 26.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $2.04 per share.

The company continues to expect organic net sales to decline between 1.5% and 3.5% year over year, including an estimated 100-basis-point impact from SNAP-related headwinds.

Kraft Heinz expects constant-currency adjusted operating income to decline 14% to 18% from the prior year as it increases spending on marketing, sales, research and development, pricing and product improvements.

The company also expects adjusted gross profit margin to decline between 25 basis points and 75 basis points year over year, partly due to higher variable compensation expenses compared with 2025.

The company said it is maintaining its 2026 outlook despite a strong start to the year, citing a volatile environment marked by rising inflation and weak consumer sentiment. It also said it wants to preserve flexibility to increase investments in high-return areas.

Earnings Call Highlights

Cahillane said the pricing environment remains rational despite ongoing inflation pressures and strained consumer spending. The consumer is under a lot of pressure, he said.

“…And we’re really looking to ramp up our productivity and have a top notch productivity year this year because it’s really needed because the consumer can only absorb so much price,” he added.

He emphasized that the company is focused on affordability and value, using productivity improvements as the primary way to offset rising input costs rather than relying heavily on price increases.

Cahillane added that the company aims to absorb much of inflation through efficiency gains to avoid putting further pressure on consumers.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC Price Action: Kraft Heinz shares were up 2.35% at $23.07 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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