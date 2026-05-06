Philips Reports Strong Order Intake Despite Uncertain Macro Environment

Strong Order Intake And Sales Growth Support Momentum

The positive momentum comes following an announcement that highlighted a 6% increase in order intake and a 4% rise in comparable sales, reflecting disciplined execution in a challenging macro environment, particularly in North America and Europe.

The healthcare technology company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the consensus of 23 cents.

Sales reached $4.57 billion (3.91 billion euros), slightly below the consensus of $4.60 billion.

Comparable sales increased 4%, with growth across all segments led by Personal Health.

Comparable order intake increased 6%, driven by growth in both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care, and continued strong performance in North America and the International Region.

Segment Performance Driven By Personal Health And Diagnosis Units

Diagnosis & Treatment sales reached 1.85 billion euros. Adjusted EBITA margin was 9.8%, up 30 basis points, mainly driven by higher sales and productivity, partly offset by higher tariffs and cost inflation.

Comparable sales increased by 2%, reflecting high single-digit growth in image-guided therapy, partly offset by a low single-digit decline in precision diagnosis.

Connected Care revenues were 1.06 billion euros. Adjusted EBITA margin declined 60 basis points to 2.9%, mainly due to the impact of higher tariffs and cost inflation, partly offset by productivity and higher sales.

Comparable sales increased by 3%, mainly driven by mid-single-digit growth in Monitoring.

Personal Health sales were 818 million euros, reflecting comparable sales increased 9%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 60 basis points to 15.8%, driven by higher sales and productivity, and partly offset by higher tariffs, advertising and promotions spend, and cost inflation.

Philips reiterates 2026 outlook with comparable sales growth of 3%-4.5%, Adjusted EBITA Margin of 12.5%-13.0%, and free cash flow target of 1.3-1.5 billion euros.

PHG Technical Analysis: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

The stock’s current price of $27.04 is 2.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $27.80 and 4.4% below the 50-day SMA of $28.24.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below its signal line, suggesting fading momentum, which indicates that upside pressure may be cooling unless the stock can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance: $28.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with the 50-day SMA.

Key Support: $26.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, reflecting previous support zones.

PHG Price Action: Koninklijke Philips shares were up 2.72% at $27.17 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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