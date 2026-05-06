Revenue Surges Past Estimates

Fubo reported quarterly sales of $1.574 billion. This figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.523 billion.

On the earnings front, the company reported a loss of 7 cents per share. This beat the analyst consensus estimate of a 37-cent loss.

Total North American subscribers dropped to 5.7 million, down from 5.9 million in the same quarter last year and 6.2 million in the previous first quarter.

The company ended the quarter with $244 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Long-Term Targets Reaffirmed

Management is sticking to its long-term financial roadmap. Fubo reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 Pro Forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of $80 million to $100 million.

Looking further ahead, the company sees fiscal 2028 Adjusted EBITDA of at least $300 million. Fubo also expects positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027 and 2028.

Unlocking Disney and Hulu Synergies

“Looking ahead, we are making progress on multiple new integrations with Disney,” stated Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler. He noted these moves should drive “sustained subscriber, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

AI Assistant and Product Innovation

Fubo is pivoting toward conversational AI to enhance user experience. The company is developing an AI Assistant for DVR searches.

FUBO Price Action: FuboTV shares were down 1.20% at $12.25 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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