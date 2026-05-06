Earnings Beat Expectations

Insulet reported quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share. This figure topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20 per share. It marks a clear improvement over the $1.02 per share reported in the same period last year.

Revenue also exceeded expectations. The company posted quarterly sales of $761.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $728.357 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Insulet Financial Outlook

For the second quarter, Insulet projects sales between $778.920 million and $791.902 million, consistent with the $787.064 million analyst estimate.

Insulet raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to a range of $3.277 billion–$3.331 billion, compared to the previous guidance of $3.250 billion–$3.304 billion. This range remains near the $3.307 billion analyst estimate.

The company expects fiscal 2026 earnings to exceed $6.21 per share against a $6.36 estimate.

Omnipod Powers Growth

The Omnipod platform remains the primary engine behind Insulet’s success. Total Omnipod revenue reached $758.4 million, reflecting a 36.9% increase. International markets showed exceptional strength, with revenue climbing 59.4%. Meanwhile, U.S. Omnipod revenue grew 28.3% to $515.6 million.

The company reported $480.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31.

Management Perspective

“We started the year strong, delivering continued growth momentum and robust operating margin expansion in the first quarter,” said Ashley McEvoy, President and CEO. She emphasized that the company is scaling global operations and accelerating innovation to meet its long-term growth objectives.

Insulet Price Action

PODD Price Action: Insulet shares were up 4.46% at $175.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Insulet