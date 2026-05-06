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A Lucid Motors retail dealership storefront is seen with demo electric cars available for viewing at a local mall.
May 6, 2026 5:54 AM 3 min read

Tesla Rival Lucid Eyes 2027 Affordable EV Ramp Against Model Y, Rivian R2

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), during its first-quarter 2026 earnings call on Tuesday, said that its sub-$50,000 midsize EV could help the automaker increase volumes in the market.

Sub-$50,000 EV

Lucid’s interim CEO, Marc Winterhoff, shared that the automaker plans to “ramp up midsize vehicle production in 2027,” targeting reduced costs and increasing accessibility of the company for a “broader set of customers.”

Lucid Earnings, Dilution Concerns

The automaker posted first-quarter revenue of $282.47 million, widely missing the market consensus of $440.43 million. However, despite the earnings miss, Lucid’s revenue was up 20% YoY. The automaker also reported an adjusted EPS loss of $2.82 per share for first-quarter 2026, which also missed the analyst estimates of a loss of $2.64 per share.

Ford’s Universal EV Platform

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Lucid offers poor Momentum and an unfavorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: LCID shares declined 11.96% to $5.89 during the pre-market trading session on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock

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