Navitas Semiconductor Q1 Report Beats Expectations

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Navitas Q1 Details

Navitas Semiconductor reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of five cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.6 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.17 million by 5.2%. The company said “high-power markets” represented a majority of revenue, growing approximately 35% year-over-year

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39% compared to 38.7% in the prior quarter and 38.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

“The first quarter marked a return to top-line sequential growth as we executed on our strategic transformation to Navitas 2.0 by continuing to pivot away from mobile and consumer to focus on high-power markets with our GaN and high-voltage SiC solutions,” stated Chris Allexandre, CEO of Navitas.

Outlook

Navitas sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $9.5 million to $10.5 million, versus the $8.92 million estimate.

NVTS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Navitas stock was down 7.32% to $16.27 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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