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Ouster Sensor On Drone
May 5, 2026 5:27 PM 1 min read

Ouster Stock Falls On Q1 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Ouster Beats Q1 Estimates

Ouster reported first-quarter revenue of $48.58 million, beating analyst estimates of $46.27 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter loss of 28 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Total revenue increased 49% year-over-year as product revenue increased 55% to $48 million. The company reported total shipments of 12,600 lidar (light detection and ranging) and camera sensors during the quarter.

Ouster ended the quarter with $175 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

“The rapid integration and commercial success of our expanded camera vision portfolio was a tailwind during the quarter, with strong demand from companies building foundational AI models and advanced robotics platforms,” said Angus Pacala, CEO of Ouster.

Ouster said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $49.20 million to $52.50 million, versus estimates of $50.70 million.

Ouster’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 5 p.m. ET.

OUST Shares Dive After The Bell

OUST Price Action: Ouster shares were down 11.19% in after-hours, trading at $25.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Ouster.

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