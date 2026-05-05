Upstart Stock Sinks After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Upstart Q1 Details

Upstart reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 42 cents by 28.57%. Adjusted EPS excludes stock-based compensation expenses of 37 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue came in at $308.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $303.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upstart reported the following first-quarter highlights:

“In Q1, we grew originations 61% and revenue 44% year-over-year — putting us comfortably on track to deliver on our full year outlook. We advanced our AI models, applied for a national bank charter, and grew rapidly in home and auto,” said Paul Gu, co-founder and CEO.

UPST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upstart stock was down 14.16% to $26.76 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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