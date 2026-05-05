Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) shares are trading lower after reporting first-quarter financial results on Tuesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• Tempus AI stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why are TEM shares down?

Tempus AI Q1 Financials

Tempus reported first-quarter revenue of $348.12 million, up 36.1% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $345.46 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In the quarter, Diagnostics revenue was $261.1 million, up 34.7% year-over-year. Oncology volume was up 28% year-over-year for the segment.

Data and Applications revenue was $87 million in the quarter, up 40.5% year-over-year. Insights revenue was up 44.1% year-over-year within the segment.

The company reported a loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 19 cents per share.

MRD volume was around 6,500 tests in the first quarter, up around 500% year-over-year.

The company ended the quarter with $643.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"Our strong financial and operational performance this quarter underscores the accelerating demand for our AI-driven diagnostics platform and the immense value of our multimodal data and corresponding AI models," Tempus AI founder Eric Lefkofsky said.

What's Next for Tempus AI

The company raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to a new range of $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. The prior guidance was $1.59 billion. The Street consensus estimate is $1.592 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company is guiding for fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be around $65 million.

"We continue to see strong momentum as we deploy more sophisticated algorithms across our platform," Lefkofsky said.

The stock has attracted investments from Cathie Wood and Nancy Pelosi in recent years as the company looks to grow its AI platforms in the health care space.

Tempus AI Stock Price Action

Tempus stock is down 7.2% to $50.16 in after-hours trading on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $41.73 to $104.32.

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