Super Micro Stock Spikes After Q3 Earnings Beat, Strong Q4 Guidance

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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SMCI Q3 Details

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 62 cents by 35.48%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in below expectations at $10.24 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $12.33 billion.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 10.1% versus 9.7% in the same quarter last year.

The company reported cash flow used in operations of $6.6 billion and capital expenditures and investments of $97 million.

“Super Micro’s transformation into a total datacenter infrastructure provider is accelerating,” said Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro.

“Our margin recovery and the rapid growth of our DCBBS business demonstrate that our business remains robust. With the addition of our new U.S. manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet the massive demand for various AI and enterprise verticals,” Liang added.

Looking Ahead for Super Micro

Super Micro Computer expects fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 65 cents to 79 cents, versus the 55 cents analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $11 billion to $12.5 billion, versus the $11.07 billion estimate.

SMCI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Super Micro Computer stock was up 16.56% to $32.44 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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