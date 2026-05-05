AMD Tops Q1 Expectations During 'Accelerating' AI Demand

Advanced Micro Devices stock is among today’s top performers. Why is AMD stock surging?

AMD Q1 Earnings Highlights

AMD posted first-quarter revenue of $10.25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. The chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $1.29 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue increased 38% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Data Center : $5.8 billion, up 57% year-over-year

: $5.8 billion, up 57% year-over-year Client and Gaming: $3.6 billion, up 23% year-over-year

$3.6 billion, up 23% year-over-year Embedded: $873 million, up 6% year-over-year

AMD reported $2.5 billion of first-quarter operating income and ended the period with approximately $5.59 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We delivered an outstanding first quarter, driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, with Data Center now the primary driver of our revenue and earnings growth,” said Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD.

“We are seeing strong momentum as inferencing and agentic AI drive increasing demand for high-performance CPUs and accelerators. Looking ahead, we expect server growth to accelerate meaningfully as we scale supply to meet demand.”

What’s Next For AMD?

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $11.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $10.52 billion. Second-quarter adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 56% versus 55% in the first quarter.

AMD executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

AMD Stock Rises After Hours

AMD Price Action: AMD shares were up approximately 66% year-to-date heading into the print. The chip stock was up 6.27% in after-hours on Tuesday, trading at $377.53 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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