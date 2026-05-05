Michael Saylor's Strategy Reports Q1 Results: Details

Here's a look at the details inside the report.
- MSTR stock is moving. Watch the price action here.
Strategy’s Q1 Details
Strategy reported quarterly losses of $38.25 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Quarterly revenue came in at $124.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $120.75 million.
Strategy reported the following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) summary (as of May 3, 2026):
“Adoption of Bitcoin continues to grow in 2026. Digital Credit, highlighted by STRC, has been a big success. STRC has shown strong demand, high liquidity, and low volatility,” said CEO Phong Le.
MSTR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Strategy stock was down 0.89% to $185.24 in Tuesday's extended trading.
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